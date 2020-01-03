EasyCut has announced the release of Easy Cut Studio Version 5.

The updated vinyl cutting software now offers enhanced functions, as well as 64-bit compatibility and support for over 600 different vinyl cutting plotters. Available for Windows XP/Vista/7/8/10 (32/64-bit) and MacOS 10.10-10.15 users, the upgrade has also been optimised to be fully compliant with Apple’s latest operating system macOS 10.15 Catalina.

Eric Lee, CEO of EasyCut, said: “EasyCut is excited to add 64-bit support to Easy Cut Studio 5. With 64-bit support, the program can process significantly larger design files and even quicker than before. Both 32-bit and 64-bit worksheets are interchangeable for optimal compatibility, provided that the file can be processed in 32-bit.

“As the superstar product, it combines the advanced cutting technology and simplest UI design. We are always trying our best to making it better and better.”

Easy Cut Studio5 now offers added support for the GCC RXII, UKCutter Smurf, Cotek, FlyCut, Bridge, Bascocut, Vinyl Express GRC, ArtSign and EastSign cutters, as well as an added sensitivity option for the USCutter Titan3 Arms and an added TCP option to the Janome cutter.

Other new features include custom guidelines; new functions in Trace Image; and custom colours for the Cutting Mat function. More than one project can also now be opened at a time, and projects can now be exported in a PDF format. Other stability improvements have been made, as well as small bugs fixes.

Existing users of Easy Cut Studio Version 4 can be upgraded to Easy Cut Studio 5 for free. All licensed users also get free lifetime technical support, as well as free download/after-sale service.

www.easycutstudio.com