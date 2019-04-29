EasyCut Studio, which provides software for the print and cut graphics industry, has released Easy Cut Studio version 4.1.0.6. The new version now provides support for more than 60 vinyl cutting plotters and fixes small bugs and the default baud rate setting for Refine and PixMax cutters, as well as providing stability improvements.Â
