The impact of the apparel industry on the environment, both in terms of the resources it uses and the pollution it creates, has been under increasing scrutiny over the past couple of years as the focus on climate change has intensified.

There is mounting pressure on garment decorators to produce more sustainable products, with attention paid to every aspect of the process, from the raw materials and the suppliers they choose, right through to production, packaging and the after-life of a product.

According to Jeff Keam, director of British label company Asquith Group, questions such as, ‘Can it be reused or recycled?’ and ‘Will it biodegrade?’ are ones that he is hearing more and more from customers.