Écologie by AWDis has announced that all its garments will be shipped in reprocessed cardboard cartons with zero plastic packaging from 1 August 2019.

The sustainable fashion manufacturer will now also use recycled polyester in all its garments, alongside its regenerated and organic cotton sources, to create a range of 100% sustainable T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and knitted sweaters.

Écologie said: “The urgency of the plastics crisis and the impact on our global environment is now more critical than ever before. Our vision is to build a better future for our planet. We work hard to ensure that environmental sustainability and low carbon impact is at the forefront of our thinking and innovation when developing products and services.

“As a responsible and ethical brand we ensure all of our manufacturing methods go above and beyond the ideals of our growing customer base who love and wear our products, without compromising on quality and style. Reduced packaging does not mean reduced product shelf-life or usability; all Écologie garments will be folded in packs with extra care to ensure the highest quality is maintained throughout the delivery process. “

This year, the brand also introduced its first style made entirely from regenerated material: the Taroko Re-gen Sweater, which is made from 19 recycled plastic bottles and 0.56kg of cotton waste. All Écologie garments use only GOTS or RCS certified yarn derived from factories that are Sedex, BSCI and WRAP accredited.

www.ecologiebyawdis.com