Developing a brand

Quality, cost and sizing are important considerations, too. “Quality is very important to us as we want to portray our organisation in a professional way. We want our customers to wear our garments with pride, and for them to be proud they need to be happy with their purchases,” says Darren. “Our size range was a key factor as we needed products that went from XS to 4XL with unisex, lady-fit and children’s options. Cost does have some bearing on decisions as the greater the profit margin, the more treatment we are able to provide for our service users.”

Darren says that Sigma recommended the SG garment range (from BTC Activewear) due to its wide selection of styles and sizes, including those for women and children. A PTSD999 logo label is stitched into the bottom of the garments, and it is also planning to replace the inner labels with its own branded labels as it expands. Currently, Sigma uses a range of decoration techniques for PTSD999, including screen printing, vinyl printing and embroidery – and, in many cases, more than one technique on the same garment. “We believe that embroidery gives the garments a professional finish, and so we often choose this for our teams at corporate events and on our polo shirts and jumpers,” explains Darren.

For those who would like to supply a similar organisation to PTSD999, Darren believes that trust is key: “We relied heavily on the open and honest working relationship we have with our suppliers. They didn’t pressure us into growing our brand too quickly, although this may have increased their own profits and sales. They listened to what we wanted, but also gave alternative options and explained the reasoning behind their recommendations. This allowed us to make informed decisions.”

www.ptsd999.org.uk

www.sigmaembroidery.co.uk