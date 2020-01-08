A music festival has launched a competition to design its festival T-shirt for 2020.

Music on the Marr, which was featured in the May 2019 issue of Images, has called on artists and graphic designers to create a brand new T-shirt design for the festival, ahead of the event in July this year. The competition winner will receive two weekend tickets to the festival.

The T-shirt design must include the Music on the Marr logo, and can only include one colour, other than black. Previous festival T-shirts included colours such as baby blue, white, red, grey and pink.

The competition will close on 1 April 2020. To find out more, and to get a copy of the logo, email triciameynell@gmail.com

www.musiconthemarr.com