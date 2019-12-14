Epson has launched a cashback scheme over the Christmas period to mark a new partnership with Alzheimer’s Society.

Running from 13 November – 31 January 2020, the cashback scheme allows customers to donate up to £50 to the charity (or save for themselves) through sales of selected cartridge-free EcoTank printers.

The partnership between Epson and Alzheimer’s Society began in mutual recognition that print can be a valuable support tool to allow people with dementia to live better for longer at home. Tim Beanland, head of knowledge management at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “Every three minutes, someone in the UK develops dementia; every penny donated from the campaign with Epson further helps us to be there for those who need our support.

“Christmas can be a challenging and isolating time for the 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK and their families, and routines can be disrupted during the busy festive period. Print can be used to make things easier if you have someone with dementia staying with you; for example, printing out pictorial instructions for everyday tasks like making a cup of tea, medication reminders and illustrated labels of cupboard contents to stick on cupboard doors in the kitchen.”

Charlie de la Haye, communications manager at Epson UK, said: “It’s a privilege to work with Alzheimer’s Society and to give so many of our customers a chance to make their contribution to this brilliant cause.

“Our cartridge-free EcoTank printers, which come with the equivalent of 88 cartridges’ worth of ink, help alleviate the stress of running out of ink and having to buy more ink cartridges, just one reason why this product is a great protagonist for Epson’s support towards Alzheimer’s Society.”

Epson will also be equipping some of the charity’s more remote Dementia Advisers with cost-effective, low energy consumption print and scan equipment to help maximise their productivity out in the field while supporting people with dementia.

www.epson.co.uk/saveorshare

www.alzheimers.org.uk