Epson has announced the launch of the SureColor SC-F3000 direct-to-garment (DTG) printer with bulk ink solution, which is aimed at mid/large garment production businesses.

“Businesses that demand high levels of accuracy, quick turnaround times, and the ability to produce customers’ complex designs on a variety of garments, will find that the SureColor SC-F3000 offers unerringly reliable production efficiency, at speed,” commented the company.

The new printer has compact 1.5-litre ink pouches that are designed to help lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) and reduce downtime. It features a 4.3-inch touch panel with improved functionality, and auto-platen height adjustment with sensors that automatically detect a garment’s surface height to enable users to switch easily between different products, such as T-shirts, hoodies, tote bags and sweatshirts.

According to Epson the new machine offers more accurate print quality through its ink droplet placement technology, as well as easy installation, and easy access to maintenance and consumable replacement areas.

Nikolaos Vardakastanis, DTG product manager at Epson Europe, said: “Listening to what businesses need fuels our innovation – and it’s this connection that helped shape the functionality and design of the SC-F3000. Not only have we made this DTG printer simple to operate, but the quality of output at such impressive speeds will make both economical and creative sense to many businesses looking to expand and control the quality of their end product.

“It’s important for us to provide peace of mind to our users and engender confidence each time they turn on the SC-F3000. This is achieved through Epson providing the complete end-to-end DTG printing solution: printer, inks, software and support.”

The SureColor SC-F3000 will be available from June 2020.

