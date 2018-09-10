Machine manufacturer Epson and art and design college Central Saint Martins have formed a collaboration to encourage students to experiment with Epsonâ€™s large format digital textile printers.

The partnership will enable students from Central Saint Martins to use three new products from Epson. The line-up includes its latest dye sublimation printer, the SureColor SC-F9300; its DTG printer, the SureColor SC-F2100; and an A3 scanner, the Expression 12000XL. More than 1000 students across fashion, textiles and jewellery courses will have access to the new portfolio of Epson products.

Heather Kendle, market development manager for Epson Europe, said: â€œWe are delighted to be working in partnership with Central Saint Martins. Education is a key focus for us and we are constantly looking to encourage students to learn new skills and to push the boundaries of design and creativity to their limits using our products. This partnership will be far more constructive than simply placing kit into the college as we will be able to use the studentsâ€™ feedback to refine our technology even further.”

Epson will work with Central Saint Martins over the next 12 months on a wide range of events, including a print project for 2nd Year BA Fashion students and London Fashion Week as well as profiling students who have used Epson technology to create their work.

