Digital print manufacturer Epson will be demonstrating its new technology for the first time in the UK at The Print Show 2019 in September.

Taking on its largest stand to date at the event in Birmingham, Epson will demonstrate its new bulk ink system for the SureColor S series eco-solvent printer, which it says will “deliver significant productivity gains and enhanced profitability for volume users”. The company will also demonstrate its EcoTex synthetic leather print solution for the first time in the UK, using its SureColor S60600 printer, as well as showcase its expanded CAD printer range and the latest developments in its dye sublimation offering.

Phil McMullin, sales manager for ProGraphics at Epson UK, said: “In this challenging business climate of uncertainty and squeezed margins, we are aiming to show print service providers how, with relatively low investment, they can win more of the branding opportunities within their existing customer base.

“These new branding opportunities not only represent additional margin, but help to protect existing business from competitors by offering a one stop shop service. The Print Show is a shop window on a huge number of new opportunities that PSPs will not see just on the web or via a brochure.”

Phil said he has great confidence in The Print Show, due to Epson’s success at previous events since its launch in 2015, first through its reseller partner Colourbyte and more recently on its own stand. He continued: “From an Epson perspective, we know from past experience that our customers do not always grasp the full possibilities of our products until they have seen them in action.

“Trade shows such as The Print Show are a very important opportunity for stimulating ideas and without support from the industry will struggle to survive. So come along and ensure that the UK print industry has a healthy future.”

The Print Show 2019 will take place from 17-19 September at the NEC, Birmingham. Registration is free and open online now.

www.epson.co.uk

www.theprintshow.co.uk