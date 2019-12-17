ESMA Academy and the German Institutes of Textile and Fibre Research (DITF) have announced their upcoming course on digital textile printing.

To be held from 21-24 April 2020 at the DITF in Denkendorf, Germany, the course will be their first comprehensive programme held on the theoretical and practical aspects of digital printing technology for textile applications.

The course will involve eight theory and six practical training blocks looking at topics such as textile materials, textile chemistry, inkjet pretreatment, inks, printing, post-treatment, characterisation, colour management and calibration, as well as digital textile printing workflow and microfactory.

“The course is open to everyone who wants to learn about the technology behind digital textile printing and specific application requirements. We welcome printers, print service providers, textile manufacturers, suppliers, developers, chemists and all those impacted by the shift to digital production processes,” said ESMA.

“The participants will be able to decide if, and to what extent inkjet printing technologies can be applied in their own production. Participants do not need to have any special previous knowledge.”

The course costs 2,150 euros, and participants will receive a certificate after attending all the theoretical and practical sessions.

www.esma.com/academy-tex/