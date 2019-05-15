Essential Embroidery Design won three awards at the SME Luton and Bedfordshire Business Awards 2019.

The family-run clothing supplier was awarded ‘Dunstable Business of the Year’, as well as ‘Business of the Year: Over 50 Employees’ and ‘Overall Business of the Year 2019’ for Luton and Bedfordshire at the event, which was held at the Bedford Corn Exchange on Wednesday 8 May 2019.

George Georgiou, managing director of Essential, said: “It is an honour to be recognised at the SME Luton and Bedfordshire Business Awards and we thank all our clients who have supported us over the years. We pride ourselves on being a leader in our industry, and giving the best possible service to our clients.

“It is wonderful for the Essential team to be acknowledged for their outstanding effort across all areas of the business. Thank you to the judges and sponsors for voting for us. We are over the moon to be a finalist at the SME National Awards at Wembley in December and very much look forward to the ceremony.”

Marketing manager at Essential, Louis Georgiou, said: “We are absolutely thrilled, overwhelmed to win all three including the Overall Winner. Proud is an understatement. It really is a testament to everyone that works with us every single day, who come in and put effort into what we produce and without them we could not have done it. Essential is a family business, it all started with our dad and a single embroidery machine in 1998, so to be where we are today is really big”.

The company was awarded for its “great application, superb company results and re-investment into their business”. The judges said: “The growth over the years has been astonishing, you can see they (Essential) really care about the clients they work with and the local community”.

Essential will now represent Luton and Bedfordshire for Business of the Year: Over 50 employees at the SME National Business Awards, which will be held at Wembley Stadium on Friday 6 December 2019.

Damian Cummins, director of the SME National Business Awards, added: “The calibre of entrants this year was exceptionally high, this makes Essential’s achievement even more impressive and we wish them well in Wembley later this year.”

