ETC Supplies has launched three new embroidery backings: Easy Perf, Ultra Soft and Stronghold.

These new additions join the 75 different types of embroidery backing already supplied by the company, and were designed in response to customer demand, and the changes in garment fabrics.

Jas Purba, managing director of ETC Supplies, said: “No embroidery company should suffer or find it difficult to get excellent results when embroidering garments, as we have a job-specific product for every type of fabric and application.”

The Easy Perf embroidery backing range has been developed for the Brother PR or another small embroidery machine in mind. It is sold in small rolls of 50 metres long and in widths of 14.25cm, 16.5cm and 20cm.

“Often people with small workshops struggle with storing and using the embroidery backing. The Easy Perf rolls are perforated – just like kitchen roll – at the same size as the width, which makes it easy for the user to either hang up the roll or put it on a kitchen roll holder. They can simply tear away the pieces as they require them,” added Jas.

“If they’re using two pieces, then they can just tear every second piece and fold along the perforation. This makes life easier and lets them get on with embroidery, rather than moving large rolls around on their kitchen table and trying to cut correct size squares with scissors.”

ETC says that its new Ultra Soft Backing is “the world’s softest embroidery backing”, making it ideal for schoolwear and any other garments that come into direct contact with the skin. Available on a roll or in pre-cut pieces, it’s said to work on all fabrics and, as it’s 100g in weight, users only need to use one piece at a time.

The Ultra Soft backing is also supplied in skin-tone colour, which “blends in nicely to avoid any show through”, reported Jas. “The backing even replaces the jobs that users would use Cut Away for. The backing remaining in the design helps to fill the gaps and stop the thread rubbing on the skin.”

The new Stronghold backing is said to be extremely lightweight, soft and flat. “It does not stretch, and even the lighter 40g weight will hold heavy satin stitch border designs,” added Jas. Also available on a roll or in pre-cut pieces, the backing has been designed for use on microfibre performance shirts, moisture-wicking materials with excessive stretch in the fabric and other non-iron sportswear, and promises to reduce puckering and holes in these types of fabrics.

As the Stronghold backing is heat-sensitive, ETC suggests that garments using it are air-dried, and ironing is not recommended. “If placed in a clothes dryer, use a short time on a cool setting, and if ironing is required, iron on low setting on the right side of fabric only.”

