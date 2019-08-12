Crisp edges

Stencil-generated tactile (high-build) prints use the physics of the printing process to achieve a super-thick layer of ink on the garment with a crisp edge and a defined lift. This is done by creating a deep well in the screen, either by building up multiple coats of emulsion using the coat-dry-coat method, or by investingÂ in some capillary film in the thickness you need. Four hundred microns is my favourite, but multiple layers of lower thickness film can deliver great results.Â The application of thick capillaryÂ film has been covered in many video posts and online blogs and Iâ€™m not going to profess to know the definitive method, but my preference is to useÂ a flat surface and a squeegee to apply a thin layer of emulsion for the filmÂ to adhere to. Donâ€™t forget to remove the plastic protection layer or youÂ will have the thickest, most expensive drying cabinet floor in the industry. Yes, I have done this, nobody is perfect.

With a nice, crisp, thick stencil you can push the ink through the thick well you have created. Thick ink is best for this and some companies sell enhanced ink with a good high-solid count for this purpose. If you use thin ink it will sag and wonâ€™t have the ability to hold a well-defined edge; if you use expanding ink it will give a rounded top and edge (not what we want with HD prints). Look for the HD or high-build description in the ink selection. Again, this ink is printed last to avoid pick-up. The gradual build-up of multiple screens flashed every time can give some great results, just donâ€™t forget to raise the off-contact at every screen to keep layering on top of the previous high-build print.