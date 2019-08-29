Pete Randall, founder of FAB Bespoke Clothing that launched last year, has introduced a new clothing brand.

Available exclusively from PenCarrie now, the new Original FNB collection is made using organic combed cotton and includes a T-shirt, hoodie and sweatshirt.

The collection has been made using GOTS-approved chemicals and all fabric production processes are certified under OekoTex 100 Class 1 Standard. The company’s manufacturing units are also fully vertical composite units, with all knitting, dyeing and garment-making done in one facility to “ensure the highest level of quality standards are achieved”.

Pete explained: “We strongly believe in the environment and, in our opinion, the most ecological thing you can do is to produce a garment that people want to wear again and again: the opposite of disposable fashion.

“With 90% of clothing consumed in the Europe being imported, we work across our clothing supply chain to encourage environmental and ethical improvements wherever possible. We believe this is essential to improve the international clothing supply chains, thus increasing the sustainability of the clothing we wear. Our intent is to produce sustainable fashion styles to protect the planet and its inhabitants.”

The team at FAB has supplied both bespoke and ‘retail-ready’ garments to garment decorators, music merchandise companies and independent retail fashion brands for more than 20 years.

www.originalfnb.com

www.pencarrie.com