The first unit was sold in the UK in February this year. Twelve have now been sold in the UK: eight with new Spyder IIs, and four to existing Spyder customers. Feedback has been fantastic thanks to the quick exposure time, low energy usage and small footprint, confirms Mark.Â He says printers making 40-50 screens a day will see a return on investment in 24 months or less, although he notes that Exile does have some customers running only 20-30 screens a day for whom the stencil quality improvements were an important part of the purchase decision.Â The V-Lux is operated by an LCD touchscreen with 15 fully programmable, user-defined memory presets for storing different mesh count and emulsion type set-ups, and offers fully automatic or manual operating modes.Â The V-Lux is priced at Â£5,500 and the V-Lux-XL is Â£9,500.

www.exiletech.co.uk