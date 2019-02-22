Fruit of the Loom: Lightweight Ringspun Iconic T-Shirt

Fruit of the Loom says its new Lightweight Ringspun Iconic T-Shirt (61-432-0) is “the perfect addition to every women’s wardrobe – made with soft, combed cotton, it’s beautifully cut for a fantastic fit”. It’s available in a range of solid and marl colours, as well as the brand’s two new shades, cobalt blue and flame, and in sizes XS-2XL. “With an innovative removable neck label, the Iconic T is an ideal choice for retail, licensing, tourism and many more applications,” concludes the brand.

