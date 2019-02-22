We’ve gathered together the latest flattering, female-friendly styles from the leading brands ahead of International Women’s Day on 8 March 2019
Fruit of the Loom: Lightweight Ringspun Iconic T-Shirt
Fruit of the Loom says its new Lightweight Ringspun Iconic T-Shirt (61-432-0) is “the perfect addition to every women’s wardrobe – made with soft, combed cotton, it’s beautifully cut for a fantastic fit”. It’s available in a range of solid and marl colours, as well as the brand’s two new shades, cobalt blue and flame, and in sizes XS-2XL. “With an innovative removable neck label, the Iconic T is an ideal choice for retail, licensing, tourism and many more applications,” concludes the brand.
Spiro: Fitness Compression Sports Bra Top
Spiro’s new Fitness Compression Sports Bra Top (S269F) promises support and comfort during low activity sports such as golf and pilates. “Its high-elastic construction optimises manoeuvrability for the wearer, while the breathable and quick-dry fabric offers superior moisture wicking,” says Spiro. “Advanced circular-knitting technology delivers a super smooth, double layer fabric for a next-to-skin feel with racerback support.” The tag-free style comes in two contrast colourways.
American Apparel: Ringer T-Shirt
American Apparel’s Poly-Cotton line comprises garments made from a soft 50% combed ringspun cotton/50% polyester fabric. The new Women’s Ringer T-Shirt (BB310W) features a contrast rib on the neck and sleeve for a stylish touch, and comes in six colours. Also new is the Ringer T-Shirt Dress (RSABB3274W), which has a shapely contoured silhouette and is available in three colours in sizes XS-XL.
SF: Women’s Cropped Boxy T
“SF introduced the first women’s T into the UK distribution market as Skinnifit some 19 years ago,” explains the brand. New this year from SF is the Women’s Cropped Boxy T (SK237), which is made from soft- touch 60% cotton/40% polyester single jersey and available in black and white. Sizes run from 2XS- XL, which means it also caters for young teens; it’s perfect for urban dancewear, adds the brand.
Anvil: Freedom Long Sleeve Tee
The garments in the Anvil Freedom collection are made from a 65% polyester/35% viscose fabric that promises “a great drape” and a loose yet flattering silhouette. “The new Freedom Long Sleeve Tee (34PVL) is a go-to piece that’s ideal for women who want to look and feel good all year long,” says the brand. It is available in sizes XS-2XL in three shades. Also highlighted is the side-seamed Women’s Freedom Tee (36PVL), which has a scoop neck and drop shoulders.
Tombo: Ladies’ Cropped Sweatshirt
Tombo says its new Ladies’ Cropped Sweatshirt (TL533) is a key athleisure style for 2019. Made from soft- touch, polyester brushed-back fleece for comfort, it has a cropped, boxy fit and a tear-out label for easy rebranding. “Topped off with on- trend rubber detailing on the left-hand raglan seam, this innovative new style offers the perfect blend of style, comfort and personality – making it the ideal choice for fashion or leisure,” concludes the label.
Just Ts by AWDis: Girlie Tri- Blend Cropped T
“Make a statement in the highly anticipated JT006 Girlie Tri-Blend Cropped T, great for layering or wearing on its own,” says Just Ts by AWDis. This new women’s cropped tri-blend style features a crew neckline and has been finished with a flattering girlie fit. It’s available in staple neutral colours and this contemporary style is ideal for printing and embroidery.
Tee Jays: Ladies Perfect Oxford Shirt
“Our womenswear is detailed and created for a great variety of occasions,” says Tee Jays. “Our new shirt collection offers both stretch, luxury shirts with shaped body and elegant pearl buttons as well as casual Oxford and twill shirts.” The Ladies Perfect Oxford Shirt (4001) has a shaped fit with a box pleat on the back and a curved hem.
Sol’s: Wilson Women
New from Sol’s is a trendy padded jacket, Wilson Women (02899). “Its down/feather padding keeps you warm whilst being very light and comfortable, and the garment is also water-repellent,” says the brand. Available in four colours (S-2XL), the Wilson also comes in a bodywarmer version.
Bella+Canvas: Women’s Cropped Crew Fleece
The new Women’s Cropped Crew Fleece (7503) from the brand’s online- exclusive Fast Fashion collection has a raw edge, dropped shoulders and a cropped body that will ”propel your wardrobe into high fashion”.
