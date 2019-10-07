Fespa Global Print Expo 2020 has announced the highlights of next year’s event, including the debut of Sportswear Pro 2020, a new exhibition dedicated exclusively to sportswear manufacturing.

Held from 24-27 March 2020, next year marks the return of the exhibition to the IFEMA in Madrid, Spain, where it was last held in 2002. The event is expected to host 600 exhibitors across five halls of the venue, providing “an international platform for the latest innovations that the digital wide format, industrial, screen and textile printing markets have to offer”, said Fespa.

Neil Felton, CEO of Fespa, said: “Our theme, ’Where Colour Comes Alive’, is a powerful one that expresses the boundless opportunities within our industry. Colour has multiple connotations – it refers to media, inks, finishing, colour management, as well as the vivid end products being created using print. I’m confident it will resonate with the whole spectrum of our visitors and exhibitors, whether their focus is on graphics, signage, décor or textile.”

Returning features to next year’s exhibition will include Printeriors for interior and exterior décor, Print Make Wear for garment printing and the Trend Theatre, as well as Colour L*A*B*, a colour management showcase that was introduced at this year’s event in Munich. Its new exhibition, Sportswear Pro 2020, will focus on the latest technologies in on-demand and customised sportswear production, bringing together suppliers of solutions for design, production and garment decoration, explains Fespa.

Neil said: “The annual flagship Fespa Global Print Expo continues to be the key destination for speciality print and signage professionals looking for the tools and inspiration to enhance their output and grow their business. In the coming months, we look forward to seeing what our exhibitors plan to launch at the show. It’s always invigorating to see the rich potential and colourful possibilities that these open up to our global print community.”

www.fespaglobalprintexpo.com