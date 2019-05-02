Fespa has revealed that its theme for Fespa Global Print Expo 2020 in Madrid is ‘Where colour comes alive’, and highlighted that the show will be held March.

Fespa exhibitions director Roz Guarnori commented: “Our 2020 Global Print Expo falls earlier in the year than usual and takes place in a venue and host city that will be new to most exhibitors. By launching the Fespa 2020 website a full year out from the show, we’re aiming to support our exhibitors by giving them as much time and information as possible to maximise the success of their participation in Madrid.”

The new theme, which features a colour splash blending the blue, orange and pink that signify the screen, digital and textile zones of the show, can be seen on the new event website, www.fespa2020.com. It builds on the 2019 theme, ‘Explosion of possibilities’, and Fespa says its reinforces “the optimism and focus on the boundless opportunities” that exist for print service providers to develop, diversify and grow.

Fespa Global Print Expo 2020 will take place at Fiera de Madrid, Madrid, Spain on 24-27 March 2020.

www.fespa2020.com