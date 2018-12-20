Fespa has revealed that its campaign strapline for its 2019 Global Print Expo and the co-located European Sign Expo is ‘Explosion of Possibilities’.

“Our insights from previous events and from this year’s Fespa Print Census affirm that print service providers (PSPs) and sign-makers are continually looking at new openings and ways to grow their businesses”, comments Roz Guarnori, exhibitions director at Fespa. “The Explosion of Possibilities theme for our 2019 global events underlines the boundless opportunity there is within our industry, powered by technology and media innovations, and an irrepressible entrepreneurial appetite to experiment with new applications and enter new markets.”

The 2019 Fespa Global Print Expo is taking place at Messe Munich, Germany, from 14-17 May 2019.

www.fespaglobalprintexpo.com