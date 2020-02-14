In light of the recent coronavirus outbreak, and following the high profile cancellation yesterday of a large mobile phone industry trade show in Barcelona, Neil Felton, CEO of Fespa, has issued a statement about next month’s Fespa Global Print Expo 2020.

“Fespa Global Print Expo 2020 will take place as scheduled from 24-27 March at IFEMA, Feria de Madrid, Spain, along with the co-located exhibitions, European Sign Expo 2020 and Sportswear Pro 2020.

“Fespa is committed to safeguarding the health of all exhibitors, visitors and contractors at Fespa events to the best of its capabilities.

“As such, the Fespa board and senior management team is actively monitoring all developments relating to COVID-19.

“Fespa is currently reviewing a number of proactive options with a view to minimising the risks to all participants at the event. An updated statement will be issued early next week.”

