Fespa has announced the launch of Sportswear Pro, a new exhibition dedicated exclusively to sportswear manufacturing that will be held alongside the Fespa Global Print Expo 2020.

Sportswear Pro will focus on the latest technologies in customised and on-demand sportswear production. The exhibition will bring together suppliers of solutions for three key areas of sportswear manufacture: design (CAD/CAM and 3D body scanning); production (CMT [cut, make and trim], bonding and knitting) and decoration (printing, engraving, embroidery and laser appliqué systems), as well as developers of accessories, smart textiles and printed electronics.

Michael Ryan, event manager for Sportswear Pro at Fespa, said: “Our core Fespa community is heavily engaged in the production of sports apparel, with 80% of textile printers active in this dynamic segment, according to our 2018 Fespa Print Census. But what is clear is that, despite 7% growth in 2018, sportswear producers are not currently served by an event focused on how to optimise their processes and meet the global trends of customisation and speed to market.

“We believe that Fespa, having established a commanding position as a leading European exhibition for textile and garment printing including direct-to-garment, can deliver an event that informs, educate and inspires sportswear designers and manufacturers with the opportunities being enabled by technology and materials innovation”.

The new event will also feature a dedicated conference programme about the business priorities of sportswear manufacturers and designers, including sustainability and automation.

Neil Felton, CEO of Fespa, concluded: “Fespa’s long heritage in screen and digital printing gives us deep roots in the garment production sector, while recent insights show clearly that sports and activewear is one of the most dynamic segments of this industry. We’re confident that the introduction of Sportswear Pro will add value to our established community, while supporting a wider audience to evolve their manufacturing businesses for a fast-changing market”.

Sportswear Pro will be held from 24-27 March 2020 at IFEMA in Madrid, Spain.

www.sportswearpro.com