Epson: SureColor SC-F500 and SC-F6300
The SC-F500 also features both roll feed and cut sheet A4/A3 paper options, which can be used for textile sampling, rigid media and 3D objects when used A successor to SureColor’s F6200 model, the new SC-F6300 is said to offer improved productivity due to a more robust feed system, and an optional take-up mechanism designed for users printing rolls of fabrics. Combined with easier maintenance, this makes the 44” unit “more reliable and improves uptime” for its users, says Epson.
TheMagicTouch: T.Foil Dark, T.One and WoW
Jim Nicol, the company’s UK managing director, said: “Garment decorators need to offer more products and services to their existing clients, which is easy to say, but harder to implement. However, we have proven methods perfected over the past 28 years that work, and are affordable and effective in generating sales and enhancing the customer experience.” During 2019, the company has worked closely with major clothing brands in perfecting solutions for full-colour decoration of new and popular garments made from a variety of different fabric compositions including cotton, polyester, softshell, denim, canvas and even leather. TMT recently collaborated with Beechfield Brands to create “the best affordable full-colour transfer decoration” for Beechfield’s range of BagBase bags and accessories. The company has also launched its full-colour decoration process on vacuum bottles, which, its says, will be “part of our lives for many years to come, as we combat the use of single-use plastics and understand the benefits of such innovative products”.
Target Transfers: Stahls’ Hotronix Power Platen
“Choosing a heat press is an important decision,” says the company. “We want to make sure you get the right heat press based on your business needs. Is it an auto-open press? A press with a swing- and-drawer function? Or an air-powered press?” All heat press types are available to test at the Innovation Centre, with developments in heat transfer vinyl and custom heat transfers also on show. “Be the first to test HTV flex with a five-second fuse and hot peel, and take a masterclass into how custom heat transfers work,” adds Target Transfers. Bookings for the Innovation Centre are available by appointment.
Schulze: Mug-15 Turbo
“The system gives the fully automated robot arm its instructions and occupies the empty stations, picking up a mug from the preheating station and placing it in one of the 15 heating stations. After the transfer process, the mug is positioned and actively cooled on the designated section. At the end of the cooling section, the temperature cools down to such an extent that the sublimation process is complete,” Schulze explains.
Graphtec GB: CE Lite-50 Cutting Plotter
The CE Lite-50 is reported to have a “faster than normal” cutting speed of 500mm/sec, and an ability to comfortably handle vinyl materials, including heat transfers, up to a width of 500mm. Graphtec says it will also handle media in multiple sizes, ranging from A3 up to Super A3, and comes with performance warranties. The new cutter includes the latest Version 7 of Graphtec’s Advanced Registration Mark Sensing (ARMS) system designed for media tracking and cutting accuracy. It also features Cutting Master 4 design and production software, which accommodates data created in Adobe Illustrator and CorelDraw programs.
Amaya Sales UK: Sef Garment Film and Forever Transfer Paper
Amaya also offers a range of Forever transfer papers “to satisfy all your needs for full- and single-colour printing onto dark and light products”. These include two “no-cut, no- weeding” products – the Forever Laser Dark for full-colour onto dark garments, and the Flexsoft for single colours – both of which can be digitally printed with the Oki Pro 8432 white toner printer. “To finish othese films and transfers perfectly,” adds Amaya, “we also supply the range of Stahls’ heat presses. Our most popular model is the Hotronix Fusion IQ press with both drawer and swing options, which shows users the pressure readings for quality finishing. “For perfect cutting, we also offer the range of Graphtec equipment, which is accurate and easy to use.”
For more heat transfer and vinyl printing options from leading suppliers, check out our October issue online here at: imagesmaguk/Oct2019