Jim Nicol, the company’s UK managing director, said: “Garment decorators need to offer more products and services to their existing clients, which is easy to say, but harder to implement. However, we have proven methods perfected over the past 28 years that work, and are affordable and effective in generating sales and enhancing the customer experience.” During 2019, the company has worked closely with major clothing brands in perfecting solutions for full-colour decoration of new and popular garments made from a variety of different fabric compositions including cotton, polyester, softshell, denim, canvas and even leather. TMT recently collaborated with Beechfield Brands to create “the best affordable full-colour transfer decoration” for Beechfield’s range of BagBase bags and accessories. The company has also launched its full-colour decoration process on vacuum bottles, which, its says, will be “part of our lives for many years to come, as we combat the use of single-use plastics and understand the benefits of such innovative products”.

