Screen Print World, which distributes M&R’s Amscomatic range of finishing equipment in the UK, says the return-on-investment (ROI) for product finishing equipment — folding, bagging and labelling — can often be quite rapid.

“In many cases, the monthly cost of automated finishing equipment is much less than the labour cost of the employees required for the manual processes.

“The speed and efficiency of automated finishing equipment can, and should, turn this area of the business into a profit centre rather than an incurred cost.”