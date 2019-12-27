Workwear specialists

Garment Graphixs has focused purely on workwear for the last four or five years, after moving away from commercial embroidery contracts and promotional items. “We’ve really focused on what we’re good at and what we’re good at is looking after the guys who need 20-50 items. That niche has been really good for us and our customer base has grown and grown,” says Gareth. “We’ve opened up a trade counter and we now look at ourselves as a one-stop-shop – we can kit out a guy from head to toe and turn the order around in three or four days.”

“Office Works moved into a unit just around the corner from us, so they were able to call into our showroom and see samples of the polo shirts and jackets that we recommended. It was worth them coming in and trying everything on and then we were able to brand them ourselves. That’s our standard process: we either send samples out to customers or they come into store. They select the logo and then we advise on the best print or embroidered option for that uniform.”

Office Works ordered around 90 garments altogether: a mix of T-shirts, polo shirts, body warmers and some hi- vis. Based on Gareth’s recommendations, the team chose Regatta Flux bodywarmers, Snickers Flame Allround Work polo shirts, Gildan Heavy Cotton T-Shirts and Supertouch Hi Vis Vests, all of which were decorated in-house. “We have a transfer system and we used cold-peel plastisol transfers for all the hi- vis,” explains Gareth. “The polo shirts and body warmers were embroidered on our SWF/K-series 8-head tubular embroidery machine, which we bought from YES Embroidery, using Madeira threads.”