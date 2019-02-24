From technical tees and performance polos to sports jackets and a hydration pack, our sports and teamwear showcase features brand new styles and proven winners
Banner: Aptus Essentials Crew-Neck Shirt-Sleeved Training Tee
New from Banner is the Aptus Essentials crew-neck, short-sleeved Training Tee, a core basic garment from Banner’s entry level sportswear range that has been designed specifically for the schoolwear market. Made from 100% polyester mesh, its features include contrast colour side panels, a curved back yoke and silver reflective detailing. For seniors, it’s available in 13 colours from age 9/10, with chest sizes from 30/32” up to 50/52”, while the junior style comes in five colours and is available from age 3/4 up to chest size 30/32”.
Gamegear: Sports Jackets
Gamegear says its new Sports Jackets (KK915/KK916) are constructed from mid-weight polyester/spandex fabric to offer “maximum comfort, total freedom of movement and excellent abrasion performance”. With stretch properties and retail-inspired design, these full- zipped jackets promise functionality and style. Features include two zipped pockets, a fully-fashioned hood and raglan sleeves, making these styles great for warm-ups and workouts alike. They are available in an on-trend grey melange, with the men’s available in sizes XS-2XL and the women’s in sizes 8-16.
Stedman Active: Active Team Raglan Sports Shirt
The Stedman Active Sports line has grown by seven new styles for 2019. “The innovative sports shirts, Active Team Raglan for men and women (ST8030/ST8130), are the new attraction for both athletes and textile printers,” says the brand. “These shirts are incredibly breathable thanks to the airy mesh fabric and still have a smooth surface that is ideal for various prints.” The raglan sleeves with contrasting flatlock seams look sporty and offer great freedom of movement.
Quadra: SLX-Lite 10-Litre Hydration Pack
Quadra’s SS19 collection includes the SLX-Lite 10-Litre Hydration Pack (QX310). This lightweight yet durable pack is available in black and graphite grey, with the graphite grey including striking yellow zips and detailing for a high-end technical performance look. It’s made from a water-resistant fabric, includes a 1.5 litre hydration bladder and features a low profile ventilated back panel, reflective bungee attachments and padded, adjustable shoulder straps.
Spiro: Performance Aircool Polo Shirt
For 2019, Spiro has added the Performance Aircool Polo Shirt (S288X). “Featuring air-dry soft mesh fabric for easy breathability, as well as HighTec stretch, the polo fabric has the same brilliant shape retention for maximum movement and recovery power with a really superior drape,” says the brand. It has a top stitched shoulder and sleeve detail, and is tag-free and ideal for water-based ink decoration. It is available in a large, vibrant colour range, and in sizes 2XS-5XL.
Tee Jays: Luxury Sport Polo
Tee Jays has launched the new Luxury Sport Polo (7200/7201). “Our cool and relaxed performance polo makes you look sharp when you are active,” explains the brand. “It works wonders when you need to dress up for work, but is also perfect for sports and other fun activities in your spare time. Get ready to perform – at the job as well as at the sports club.” It’s available in four classic colours: white, black, dark grey and navy.
Finden & Hales: 1/4 Zip Mid-Layer with Contrast Panelling
“Perfect for team performance, Finden & Hales introduces the 1/4 Zip Mid-Layer with Contrast Panelling (LV571) for 2019,”reports Ralawise. This 1/4Zip Mid-Layer features soft-touch fabric with contrast panelling at the sleeves and side of body as well as a concealed pocket and a tear-out label for easy rebranding. It’s available in a choice of contrast colourways, and in sizes XS-2XL.
Beechfield: Microknit Snapback Trucker
Beechfield has introduced the Microknit Snapback Trucker (B642), which is made from a new, 3D textured micro-knit fabric with a technical look and feel. It has a trucker silhouette, which the brand reports will continue to be popular in 2019. It’s available in three athleisure colourways – black, light grey and French navy – and has a five-panel design and pre-curved peak.
