Tee Jays: Luxury Sport Polo

Tee Jays has launched the new Luxury Sport Polo (7200/7201). “Our cool and relaxed performance polo makes you look sharp when you are active,” explains the brand. “It works wonders when you need to dress up for work, but is also perfect for sports and other fun activities in your spare time. Get ready to perform – at the job as well as at the sports club.” It’s available in four classic colours: white, black, dark grey and navy.

www.teejays.dk