Probation period

The hotel provides uniforms for all the staff, and holds a general stock of uniform that staff wear for their initial three-month probation period. Once the probation period is completed, the hotel then provides the staff with a fitted uniform from Ashworth & Bird in Woking. The hospitality sector has a notoriously high turnover of staff and so Oatlands prefers to wait for the three-month probation period to be completed before committing itself to purchasing fitted uniforms for individual staff members.

The fabric of the clothes needs to be a breathable material, especially for the restaurant staff as they are constantly moving, says Jack. Durability is also important: “The porters in my team do a lot of lifting and they can get scuffed with dirt from suitcases, for example, so easily washable would be ideal. Also flexibility [of the material] in the uniform, it would also be a benefit to have that.” The hotel doesn’t provide shoes, although black footwear is required with only a short heel allowed for women, not high heels. The staff are provided with name badges and pin badges rather than the uniforms being printed or embroidered, reports Jack. “In general, a lot of hotels use just a main badge and pin.”