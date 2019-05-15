T.Foil Dark transfer paper, the latest product from TheMagicTouch (TMT), offers decorators aÂ simple way of applying foil with no cutting or weeding needed. What makes it additionally appealing is that, in conjunction with the new SpaceControl Basic software, the new transfer paper can be used not only with white toner Oki printers, but also with entry-level Oki CMYK printers, such as the C332 and the C612, which offer a lower start-up cost.

According to Nathan Newbury, head of technical at TMT, the SpaceControl Basic software that works with the Oki printers is the vital component as it ensures the correct amount of composite black is laid down, to which the foil then adheres. Itâ€™s a straightforward process once the correct equipment is in place: the TMT/ Oki printer prints the design onto the T.Foil Dark transfer paper. The printed transfer is then applied to the garment with a heat press â€“ in the step-by- step, TMT has used its new, entry-level HTP123, a slide-platen clam press.

A foil from one of the 18 colours available is then selected and placed over the design. The garment is heat pressed and the foil is then cold peeled â€“ no cutting or weeding required. Itâ€™s then briefly pressed once more to ensure a durable design. TMT says a user is able to create a design this way for less than Â£1 up to A4 and Â£2 for A3. For the example shown in this step- by-step guide, Nathan used a variety of different coloured foils, placing each piece of foil over a different part of the design to create a multi-coloured foil effect.