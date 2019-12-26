Getting started

Before jumping straight into the soft signage market, Grant advises that it is often a better idea for garment decorators to outsource orders, to fully understand the demand for soft signage amongst your customer base. Similarly, Phil recommends that the fastest way to get into and test the soft signage market could be to offer what you can using your existing equipment, and then outsource anything that’s too big to handle in-house. “If it becomes apparent over time that there’s a growing demand for large-format jobs then you can look at making an investment in additional kit. Replacing an existing garment decorating machine with something that can also do soft signage is probably the lowest risk approach,” he suggests.

Brett adds that it’s worth considering the downside of failing to offer soft signage printing: if you’re not supplying soft signage then another business either is, or soon will be. Equally, if you give your customer no choice but to go elsewhere for their signage, consider the risk of them then deciding to place all their orders with your competitor who does provide a one-stop shop service.

Phil adds that the most important thing to remember before you venture into the soft signage market is to undertake thorough research first – you need to establish that there is a demand for this type of product amongst your current customer base. “Then, when you do decide to invest in a new machine, think about flexibility and what else it will enable you to offer your customers in terms of large-format printing.” Brett agrees that talking to your customers to see what they want, what you could be offering and how you could assist with their broader print requirements, should start to open some doors. “Don’t be afraid to explore the opportunities. If you need to explore outsourcing, then there are plenty of trade printers who can assist, but depending on your current wide-format kit, you might find you’re well placed to provide new products already.”