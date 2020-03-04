Friedheim International has announced the addition of Pregis automated bagging systems to its packaging technology division.

The supplier of print finishing equipment will now distribute the Pregis product line Sharp, and work in partnership with the company to bring additional bagging and mailing solutions to the UK market.

The SX, a semi-automatic tabletop device that runs bags from 5cm to 28cm wide and from 10cm to 81cm long, will be among the first Sharp machines available through Friedheim. The company will also now stock the Sharp MAX20 Automatic machine, which runs bags up to 51cm wide and 101cm long and is designed for use with various infeed and outfeed accessories.

Both machines have an integrated printer with next-bag out technology.

Martin Howells, national sales manager of the Friedheim packaging division, said: “With over a dozen film and bag options, varying from LD, ESD-based, VCI, metallized and mailer quality blends, the extra flexibility of the Sharp technology to adapt to products and customer requirements means more jobs can get out the door at a faster rate.

“Both the design and speed of the SX at such a price point has been extremely well received in the US, and UK counterparts are now looking to follow suit, with the help of Friedheim.”

www.friedheim.co.uk