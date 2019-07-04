Mimaki-printed pyjamas designed by fabric printers Friedmans caught the attention of social media after they appeared on the BBC’s Killing Eve.

Worn by Jodie Comer’s character Villanelle on the hit show, the pop-art pyjamas were printed at the Friedmans design studio in Altrincham, Greater Manchester, on a Mimaki TS300 dye sublimation printer purchased from R A Smart.

Nick Thomas, design manager at Friedmans, said: “It was as much a surprise to us that our design ended up in the limelight. The fabric was ordered through our web-to-print portal and it only really came to our attention when we saw the interest on social media after the first episode had aired.

“We were delighted to see the print receive such a positive reaction – especially as the show is so synonymous with great costume design.”

Killing Eve’s production company, Sid Gentle Films, made the initial order via a retail web enquiry on the company’s Funkifabrics website. “We wholesale both printed and plain fabrics, so our enquiries can be for something as small as half a metre of material right through to run lengths in their thousands of metres,” added Nick.

The Mimaki print was transferred onto a polyester/Lycra blend fabric using a rotary heat press from Italian manufacturer Carvico, for whom Friedmans acts as UK distributor, before being sent to the client where the pop-art print was cut and sewn into one-off garments.

Nick concluded: “Friedmans continues to grow as a business, reaching out to an ever more varied customer base, thanks to our on-going investment in wide format textile print technology and software – and being able to combine it with a forward-thinking workflow that’s focused on on-demand delivery for customers big and small.

“The pyjama fabric is a perfect example of what can be achieved when great vision and design come together – it’s tremendously satisfying to see such an impactful end result. We’re continuing to partner with our e-commerce experts to push that side of the business forward and anticipate further growth on the back of it.”

www.friedmans.co.uk