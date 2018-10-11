Weâ€™re talking, of course, about Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, Chandler and Ross, and the hit show Friends.

The current craze for the 24-year-old series began when Netflix added all 10 seasons of Friends at the beginning of this year. The US series topped a list in Ofcomâ€™s Media Nations report of the most watched streamed shows, with twice as many episodes of Friends streamed in the first quarter of this year than Amazonâ€™s The Grand Tour, which took second place in the list.

Shops have been quick to jump on the programmeâ€˜s revival, with Friends T-shirts, cushions, mugs, nightwear, bed linen, sweatshirts â€“ anything that can be printed, basically â€“ lining the shelves of every major store, including Mango, Urban Outfitters, Primark, Zara and H&M.

Weâ€™ve also spotted a number of amusing twists on the Friends theme from independent stores and print shops â€“ look in the June 2018 issue of Images before pressing â€˜printâ€™, however, for a quick reminder about copyright and trademark infringement.