The Game of Thrones textile art, known as the Hardhome Embroidery and a previous ‘decorated product of the month’ in Images, is being auctioned on 12 February at the Out of the Ordinary sale by Sworders Fine Art Auctioneers at the Stansted Mountfitchet Auction Rooms.

The piece, which measures 5.5m by 3.3m and was produced by members of the Embroiderers’ Guild, is of a White Walker from the HBO programme and was created for the UK DVD and Blu-ray launch of the fifth Games of Thrones series in 2016. The piece carries an estimate of Â£5,000â€“Â£8,000.

www.sworder.co.uk