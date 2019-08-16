From wicking polos to hardwearing trousers via aprons with pockets and durable tunics, our workwear showcase has it covered
New from Snickers Workwear for September 2019, the Full Zip Hoodie (2888) is made from a durable 400gsm cotton/polyester blend with a soft, brushed interior for extra warmth and comfort. The hoodie also features raglan sleeves and a kangaroo pocket, and is available in a wide variety of colours that offer plenty of opportunities for personalisation and branding.
New for 2019, the Nina Tunic is one of six new workwear styles from La Beeby. “All feature sophisticated cuts, the highest quality, durable fabric and classic silhouettes,” says the brand. The tunic includes side pockets and is available in plum, grey, navy, black and a limited-edition shade of red. It’s available in women’s sizes 6-32.
The new Short Collar Polo (TL565) from Tombo promises comfort and style. Made from a 150gsm, 90% polyester/10% elastane single jersey fabric with added stretch, the slim-fit polo features a self-fabric collar and mesh side panels. It’s available in black and grey marl in sizes XS-2XL.
The new Oxford Weave Premium Short Sleeved Shirt from Dickies Workwear is easy to embroider and customise with company logos, says the brand. Designed in a simple, classic style, the shirt comes in blue or white, and is also available in a long-sleeved version.
The new Thinsulate Patch Beanie (B440) is made from a soft-touch double layer knit with a thermal Thinsulate lining that offers plenty of warmth for chilly temperatures, says Beechfield. The beanie also features a cotton twill decorator’s patch for personalising with custom designs.
New from Ultimate Clothing, the 4-Band Safety Waistcoat (UCC054) is perfected suited to screen printing and transfers, says exclusive distributor BTC Activewear. The durable polyester vest is EN ISO 20471:2013 accredited, and is available in hi-vis yellow and orange in sizes S-5XL.
New from Kustom Kit for 2019, the Workforce Polo (KK422) is made from a breathable, 50% polyester/50% cotton fabric “offering maximum comfort and superior wash performance”, says the brand. It’s available in 10 colours in sizes XS-5XL; a women’s companion style (KK722) is also available. The polo can also be coordinated with the Workwear Trousers (KK806), which are made from a Teflon-coated polycotton fabric and are available in waist sizes 28-46” in three leg lengths.
Lightweight and breathable, the new Worker Polo from Scruffs is made from a quick-drying, easy-care fabric that promises freedom of movement and comfort. It features a chest pocket, a dipped back hem and ribbed cuffs, and is available in sizes S-2XL. The polo comes in black or graphite, and also has a large blank space on the left chest for decorating with embroidered logos.
