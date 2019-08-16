New from Kustom Kit for 2019, the Workforce Polo (KK422) is made from a breathable, 50% polyester/50% cotton fabric “offering maximum comfort and superior wash performance”, says the brand. It’s available in 10 colours in sizes XS-5XL; a women’s companion style (KK722) is also available. The polo can also be coordinated with the Workwear Trousers (KK806), which are made from a Teflon-coated polycotton fabric and are available in waist sizes 28-46” in three leg lengths.

www.kustomkit.com