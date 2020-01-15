Kornit Digital announced that Gear for Sports has installed a Kornit Avalanche Poly Pro system at its production facility in Lenexa, Kansas.

Gear for Sports, a division of Hanesbrands Inc., has implemented three Kornit direct-to-garment (DTG) machines in the last two years. Installing an Avalanche Poly Pro integrated with Kornit’s NeoPoly print technology will enable the custom printing of poly-rich garments on-demand, explains the brand.

Cindy Olivarez, director of operations for customs and logistics at Gear for Sports, commented:

“Digital printing is an ever-growing business and is key to our business initiatives. Having the ability to print polyester T-shirts one unit at a time will allow us to gain consumers who want poly rich garments, and Kornit’s Poly Pro system offers the best possible quality to allow Gear for Sports to expand our DTG business.”

Kornit’s EVP of marketing and product strategy, Omer Kulka, added: “When we developed our NeoPoly technology, the only digital DTG print technology made specifically for polyester and poly-blend materials, it was very much with brands like Gear for Sports in mind.

“Demand for sportswear and athleisure apparel has exploded, and digital empowers suppliers to customise, personalise and fulfil any quantity on a moment’s notice, profitably, without limitations of design or colour, and with retail quality and durability that is worthy of such a brand’s established reputation.”

