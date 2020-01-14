GeigerBTC, a subsidiary of Geiger, has announced its acquisition of Berkshire-based distributor Lancewich.

The UK distributor made the acquisition as part of its “continued expansion strategy to support clients in the UK and across Europe.”

A part of the industry for more than 30 years, Lancewich had been seeking an “ongoing solution to providing its many significant multinational clients with a continued high level of service”. The company’s director, Nicholas Martin, said: “Finding the right company to continue giving our clients the same level of care locally, nationally and internationally was paramount.

“Geiger shares exactly the same business principles as Lancewich.”

President of Geiger, Jo-an Lantz, said: “We are so proud that Lancewich chose to trust GeigerBTC. Nicholas and his team have wonderful customers, and we’ll be sure to carry on with that priority service approach as part of GeigerBTC.”

Frank Murphy, managing director of GeigerBTC, added: “Lancewich is a long established and highly regarded name, and I am delighted that Nicholas felt that we could continue to service his clients as well as he has done over many years.

“We will continue to seek similar exciting opportunities throughout 2020 and beyond.”

