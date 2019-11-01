GeigerBTC has announced its acquisition of London-based distributor Shout Promotional Merchandise (SPM).

The UK distributor made the acquisition as part of its continued expansion strategy to support clients in the UK, as well as “support the needs of global customers in North America, Europe and worldwide”.

Directors Carrie Benn and Francina Stobart started SPM in 2003. Carrie said: “It’s such an exciting opportunity for us to be part of a global company. The facilities Geiger has will enhance the service we give to our clients.” Francina added: “After 16 years of leading Shout, we are very much looking forward to a new challenge.”

President of Geiger, Jo-an Lantz, said: “We could not be more pleased that Fran Stobart, Carrie Benn and the team from Shout are joining GeigerBTC.

“Shout has a creative, energetic vibe, with a large team of professional marketeers with the experience of working with premier international companies.”

