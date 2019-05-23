UK distributor GeigerBTC, a subsidiary of US company Geiger, has acquired York-based promotional merchandise distributor Response Marketing.

Jo-an Lantz, Geiger’s CEO, said: “Response Marketing has a great reputation for creating innovative and outstanding marketing solutions for their clients. David and his team will bring a wealth of experience and enthusiasm to our UK colleagues.”

Response Marketing’s managing director, David Tysall, commented: “We are really excited to become part of the Geiger family, it’s a perfect marriage. Our expertise in marketing and innovation blends perfectly with Geiger’s huge knowledge and global infrastructure.”

www.geigerbtc.comÂ

www.response-marketing.co.uk

