GeigerBTC has announced the opening of a distribution centre and office in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The distribution centre will act as a hub for deliveries throughout Europe and the Middle East, with the company’s new office also serving as a central point for customs clearance. “The location inside the European Union simplifies compliance with value-added tax requirements for EU customers outside the UK,” said GeigerBTC.

Frank Murphy, managing director of GeigerBTC, added: “Having our own distribution centre, and office in Rotterdam enables us to further improve services to our many clients with operations in EMEA. This also protects our clients and us from any potential consequences of Brexit, if and when it happens.”

Jo-an Lantz, president and CEO of Geiger, said: “Clients are demanding global services for their merchandising programs, with local marketing support. The ability to provide a global supply chain is critical, and the new Rotterdam location supports our international strategy.”

www.geigerbtc.com