A new way of learning

Senior lecturer Brent Hardy-Smith agrees: “I moved from being a teacher that just critiqued work to being someone doing the work alongside the students and discovering things with them. It‘s changed the whole nature of my teaching. Now, it‘s more like an apprenticeship – we‘re working alongside the students and totally immersed in it with them.” Students are also now able to use the machines during the first two years of their course – previously they only had access to the printers in the final year – so they have even more time for experimentation, which has allowed them to expand their creativity. The year before last, the students from the University of Huddersfield won the D&AD New Blood design show. This year, the brief was to make the work interactive digitally through fabric printing.

Twelve students from Huddersfield made it to the final 100, using the Mimaki-Tx300P to hide barcodes, QR codes and NFC chips within the material. Scanning these then took people online to see their work. The NFC chips were hidden from view by embroidering over them with Amaya embroidery machines, reports Brent. “What I try to instil in the students is ‘This is your time, you can use these things at a very heavily subsidised rate‘,“ he adds. “The whole show for D&AD was from a happy accident with the UV printer. Somebody had tried to hide an NFC chip and they made it work really well. The students from this year saw that and said, ‘Well, if they can do that there, could I do that on any of the other processes?‘ And that‘s when we realised, yes, you can with the Tx300.”

As the funding landscape for universities continues to change, the team is also looking at generating new finance revenues for the print centre without impacting on the availability of the machines for the students to do their research on, says Stephen. “We are looking to increase our relationship with business. Not just for income to pay for machines, but also to practise the research we are doing on the machines as well. It‘s not just about turning out UV- printed golf balls. It‘s about trying to put what we‘re doing into industry. It‘s bringing our uniqueness and the fact that we‘re designers running the machines rather than a print specialist running the machine.”