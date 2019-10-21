High-visibility clothing has had a surge in popularity, with style and safety combining as reflective hoodies, beanies, polo shirts and more enter the traditional workwear market
The RuffWork High-Vis Heater Hat (9029) from Snickers Workwear is made from a 100% polyester, Oxford 300D high-visibility fabric with padded insulation and a fur lining. Available in hi-vis yellow and orange, the hat also features a protective visor, earflaps and a snap-hook clip under the neck for easy adjustment. It comes in two sizes: S-M and L-XL.
Tombo’s Hi-Vis Jacket (TL560) is made from 100% Taslan polyester with reflective face panels across the chest, shoulder and sleeves. Showerproof and breathable, the jacket also features a three-piece hood with toggles and drawcord to personalise the fit, as well as two zip pockets, an adjustable hem and a tearaway label. It’s available in sizes 2XS-2XL.
The Hi-Vis Pro Zip Extol Stretch Hoodie (TRA471) offers great visibility, says Regatta Professional, with its reflective, intelligent directional chevrons indicating which way the wearer is facing, so when daylight fades, the wearer won’t. The long- sleeved hoodie is made from hardwearing polyester with natural stretch and has an easy-wear full zip. It comes in a bright orange conforming to the EN20471: Class 2 safety standard.
The High-Viz Cap (RC035X) from Result is a six-panel low-profile cap that has a pre-curved peak with six stitched lines, and incorporates 3M Scotchlite reflective materials around the peak and back-adjuster for added visibility. The 220g cap also features an easy-tear release and is suitable for print and embroidery. It comes in one size in four colours, including fluorescent yellow and fluorescent orange.
The Pro Contrast Piqué Polo Shirt (RG477) from Regatta Professional is quick-drying with natural wicking properties, while the High Visibility Pro Extol Stretch Overhead Hoodie (RG473) is a fashionable workwear style that’s designed to move with the wearer. Both conform to EN20471: Class 2 and feature a tear-away label for personalised decoration and branding. They come in sizes S-3XL in two hi-vis colourways: orange/navy and yellow/navy.
The Hi-Vis Pull-Over Hoodie (YK032) from Yoko Hi-Vis is made from an anti-pill, single jersey knitted polyester fabric and conforms to EN ISO20471 Class 3, making it the perfect addition to a workwear wardrobe, says Ralawise. The hoodie features two 5cm wide reflective tapes around the body and arms, as well as one over each shoulder. It is available in sizes S-3XL in six colours: black, navy, orange, yellow, orange/ navy and yellow/navy.
The Hi-Vis Rook Jacket (6800-65) is a multi-functional, hardwearing work jacket, says Orn. Available in high-visibility yellow and orange, the jacket is triple stitched on all main seams for strength and has an action back for ease of movement. It also features an adjustable waistband and cuffs, multiple pockets and a covered, full-length YKK zip with a lifetime warranty, and it’s available in sizes XS-5XL.
From the Korntex High Visibility range, the High Vis Premium Site Jacket (KXRJ) is compliant to ISO20471 Class 3, waterproof to EN343 Standard and has a quilted inner lining, says Absolute Apparel. It also features a mobile phone pocket on the left chest, a concealed hood and storm cuffs, and the placement of its reflective stripes allow for a large decoration area.
The Polaris (HV9302) from Roly is a short-sleeve technical polo shirt with two reflective tapes on the body and one on the sleeves. Made from a 170gsm, 100% polyester piqué knit, the polo also features a three-button placket and a tear-away label, and is CE-certified UNE-EN ISO 13688: 2013 and UNE-EN ISO 20471: 2013. It’s available in three colourways in sizes S-4XL.
The Hi-Vis Joggers (HV021) from StandSafe are available in yellow and orange with reflective stripe detailing, and conform to new PPE regulations EN ISO 20471 and GO/RT 2279 (RIS- 3279-TOM). Also available from the brand is the Clip Belt (WK012), which is made from reinforced polyester and elastane with a robust metal clip buckle and strong seams.
Part of the PW3 High Visibility collection from Portwest, the PW3 High-Vis Winter Jacket (T400) offers a stylish and functional layer with a modern fit. Made from the brand’s 300D Oxford PU-coated, stain-resistant fabric, the waterproof jacket features multiple zipped pockets, Ezee zip technology, HiVisTex Pro segmented reflective tape and a new Insulatex heat-reflective lining panel for warmth. It also has print access for easy rebranding, and is available in four colourways.
Available in fluorescent yellow for greater visibility, the Adult Performance Aircool Polo (S288X) from Spiro is made from a soft, moisture-wicking polyester fabric with HighTec stretch and comes in sizes 2XS-5XL. To keep little ones more visible in low light conditions, the Junior Performance Aircool Tee (S287J) is also available in fluorescent yellow and fluorescent orange in an age range of 3-10 years. Both styles are tag-free and ideal for printing with water-based inks.
The Thinsulate Patch Beanie (B440) from Beechfield features a convenient cotton twill decorators’ patch for adding custom design work and personalised decoration. Made from a soft-touch, double-layer knit, the thermal-lined beanie is now available in fluorescent yellow and fluorescent orange.
New for 2019, the 4-Band Safety Waistcoat (UCC054) from Ultimate Clothing offers a great value polyester vest, says BTC Activewear, and is available in hi-vis yellow and orange. Suitable for both screen printing and transfer, the vest is EN ISO 20471:2013 accredited and comes in sizes S-5XL.
A modern take on classic workwear and ideal for recreational use, the Enhanced Visibility Hoodie (EV085) is comfortable and styled for superior visibility, says RTY. The durable hoodie features a kangaroo-pouch pocket and ribbed hem and cuffs for comfort. It’s available in two colours – enhanced yellow and enhanced orange – in sizes S-2XL. Also available is the lightweight Enhanced Visibility Vest (EV086), which features reflective tape bands and a tear-and- release fastening, and comes in seven bright colours.
New to Dickies Workwear’s hi-vis range, the Hi-Vis Everyday Trousers feature bottom-loading knee-pad pouches for protection, multifunctional pockets and button-fastening on the waistband for added comfort. Available in yellow and orange, the trousers also conform to the required EN471 British Standard. Other garments in the hi-vis range include vests, jackets and hoodies, with every product “designed to maximise the visibility of the wearer, without compromising on practicality and comfort”, says the brand.
Engel Workwear’s Safety Collection offers a full range of water- and wind-resistant, high-visibility and protective outer-clothing, which it says “caters for almost every work situation, helping wearers to keep both safe and comfortable whatever the circumstances”. Available in a range of sizes and including garments specifically designed for women, the collection is available predominantly in fluorescent orange or yellow with Loxy reflector bands for maximum visibility.