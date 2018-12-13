From backpacks to totes and travel bags, here’s our round-up of the latest bags that are well worth toting to your customers
Comfort Colors:Â Canvas Heavy Tote
Comfort Colors has four new canvas bags, including the Canvas Heavy Tote (340). â€œPerfect for everything from errands to weekend getaways, this durable carry-all is available in five gorgeous colourways,â€œ says the brand. Made from 746gsm, 100% cotton, the tote has a contrast colour base and handles, front pocket and hoop-and-look closure. Also new from the label is the Canvas Clinch Sak (342), the Canvas Field Bag (343) and Canvas Belt Bag (344).Â
Neutral: Twill Bag with Contrast Handles
New from Neutral is the 100% organic and Fairtrade Twill Bag with Contrast Handles. A dash of colour is provided by the handles, in a choice of different hues. Made from 210gsm twill weave, the bag promises to be lightweight yet durable â€“ perfect for groceries, says the brand. â€œAvailable from February 2019, this certified â€˜okayâ€˜ bag is definitely worth the wait,â€œ adds Neutral.
Quadra Heritage Waxed Canvas Backpack
New for 2019 is the Quadra Waxed Canvas Heritage range, which includes the Holdall (QD650), Wash Bag (QD651), Messenger (QD653) and Backpack (QD655, pictured). â€œThe black and olive green colour options support the â€˜old schoolâ€˜ travelling theme, and the antique brass-effect fittings and genuine leather fittings lend authenticity to the Heritage range,â€œ says Prestige. Theyâ€˜re all made from 100% waxed cotton canvas, have tear-away labels and are suitable for print and embroidery.
AS Colour: Transit Travel Bag
ASColour has recently added the Transit Travel Bag (1009) to its UK range. This square duel bag is available in two colourways â€“ army/ natural and black/natural â€“ andÂ is a bestseller in the US market. It features a large main compartment, external zipped shoe compartment, YKK tonal nylon zip and reinforced cotton adjustable shoulder strap and handles. The 400gsm bag comes in one size â€“ 28cm x 28cm x 58cm â€“ and has a 50-litre capacity.
ForÂ more easy-to-decorate bags, gifts and promotional products check out our December issue online here at: imagesmag.uk/dec18Â
