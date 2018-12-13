Comfort Colors has four new canvas bags, including the Canvas Heavy Tote (340). â€œPerfect for everything from errands to weekend getaways, this durable carry-all is available in five gorgeous colourways,â€œ says the brand. Made from 746gsm, 100% cotton, the tote has a contrast colour base and handles, front pocket and hoop-and-look closure. Also new from the label is the Canvas Clinch Sak (342), the Canvas Field Bag (343) and Canvas Belt Bag (344).Â

www.comfortcolors.com/eu