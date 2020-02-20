GForce Sportswear has announced its renewed association with the England men’s roller derby team by providing kit for the 2020 World Cup in July.

The Leicester-based sportswear company has created and sponsored a brand new kit for the national team with help from its players and team manager Chrissy Andrews.

This is the second time GForce Sportswear has provided the men’s national roller derby team with new uniform, having previously created its 2018 World Cup kit. The company’s sponsorship package this year includes 66 shirts, which were printed using dye sublimation.