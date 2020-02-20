GForce Sportswear has announced its renewed association with the England men’s roller derby team by providing kit for the 2020 World Cup in July.
The Leicester-based sportswear company has created and sponsored a brand new kit for the national team with help from its players and team manager Chrissy Andrews.
This is the second time GForce Sportswear has provided the men’s national roller derby team with new uniform, having previously created its 2018 World Cup kit. The company’s sponsorship package this year includes 66 shirts, which were printed using dye sublimation.
Chrissy said: “Support from sponsors with shirts or equipment makes the sport more accessible for everyone, which is something we want to promote wherever possible.
“Specifically, the support we have received from GForce means we know we are going into the tournaments with reliable, high performance shirts that will help us play at our best.”
Group sales director at GForce Sportswear, Simon Ward, added: “We are very proud to continue our association with the successful England side.
“It’s always good to see GForce kit being used by a national team, and we look forward to working with England Men’s Roller Derby through 2020 and beyond.”
