Gildan Activewear has announced it has been included in the leadership band in CDP’s scores for corporate transparency and action on climate change in 2019.

The apparel company received an A- score from CDP, a global non-profit organisation that “drives companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, safeguard water resources and protect forests”. This placed Gildan in the leadership level, which is above the apparel design sector average, and the North America and global averages.

Companies scoring within the leadership band are recognised by CDP for their transparent and comprehensive disclosure of climate data, thorough awareness of climate risks, demonstration of strong governance and management of climate risks and demonstration of market-leading practices.

Claudia Sandoval, vice president of corporate citizenship at Gildan, said: “Our business model of owning and operating the facilities that produce the vast majority of our products allows us to have direct control over the manufacturing process, and ensure that responsible and sustainable practices are deployed throughout the complete value chain.

“We look forward to continuing the journey towards conservation of the environment, and remain fully committed in driving environmental performance improvement as one of our main goals throughout 2020 and beyond.”

