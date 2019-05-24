Gildan has come 35th in Fashion Revolution’s 2019 Fashion Transparency Index (FTI). The index rates the world’s 200 largest apparel brands and retailers with an annual turnover of more than $500 million according to how transparent they are about their supply chains.

Adidas, Reebok and Patagonia topped the list after getting 64% of a possible 250 points; it’s the first year since the Index began in 2016 that any brands have scored higher than 60%. The FTI this year looked at five key areas: policy and commitments, governance, traceability, supplier assessment and remediation, and sustainable development goals.

Gildan’s final score was 41%, placing it 35th out of 200. It increased its score by 8% over last year, making it one of the top 25 movers. The report noted that “Adidas and Reebok, Gildan Activewear, H&M, Ito Yokado, John Lewis, Lululemon and Marks & Spencer are the only big brands and retailers to disclose how many of their supplier facilities or supply chain workers have independent, democratically elected trade unions”.

Sarah Ditty, policy director and report author says: “The progress we are seeing this year, coupled with the feedback Fashion Revolution has received from brands, suggests that inclusion in the Fashion Transparency Index has motivated major fashion brands to be more transparent. We are seeing many brands publishing their supplier lists and improving their scores year on year.”

www.fashionrevolution.org

www.gildan.com