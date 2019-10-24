Sunderland of Scotland has been acquired by Scottish golf clothing brand Glenmuir.

From 1 January 2020, Glenmuir will own the global rights and distribution of the technical golf wear brand outside of Asia. The acquisition follows a successful 10-year partnership between the two companies, during which Glenmuir acted as European distributor for the Sunderland of Scotland brand.

Toby Sunderland founded Sunderland of Scotland in Glasgow in 1911. His son, Warren Sunderland, said: “We are delighted that the brand will retain its Scottish roots and heritage, and is in safe hands with such a well-respected brand like Glenmuir.”

Both brands, in addition to the MacWet golf rain glove brand, will continue to be designed, marketed, embroidered, finished and distributed from Glenmuir’s headquarters in Lanark, Scotland, with no changes to employment planned. The company will also continue to launch separate Glenmuir and Sunderland of Scotland brand collections for spring/summer and autumn/winter, in addition to capsule collections.

Mikhel Ruia, managing director of Glenmuir and Sunderland of Scotland, said: “Both brands are a natural fit, with their respective Scottish heritage, shared brand values and focus on crafting premium quality durable products. They also allow us to innovate our product offering for different customers with the Glenmuir brand focussed on traditional and elegant golf wear whilst Sunderland of Scotland is our technical high performance weatherwear brand.

“We remain committed to serving the on-course golf professional shop, which remains at the heart of our business. Our focus on product quality, embroidery and customer service have made the brands the most respected and reliable names in golf, and we are excited to enter our next chapter on our journey of growth and development.”

www.glenmuir.com/sunderland