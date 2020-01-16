Glenmuir has agreed a five-year partnership with Ryder Cup Europe, which brings their association to nearly 40 years.

The Scottish golfing brand will be the official licensee of the Ryder Cup 2020, 2022 and 2024 matches. To celebrate the partnership, Glenmuir has launched an Official 2020 Ryder Cup collection, which is available on the brand’s website and at the Official European 2020 Ryder Cup Shop.

Mikhel Ruia, managing director of Glenmuir, said: “Being part of this truly global sporting spectacle since 1987 is a great honour for Glenmuir. The Ryder Cup is the most treasured trophy in the game of golf, and represents pride, passion and partnership.

“This ethos is aligned with Glenmuir’s own team values with everyone focused on crafting premium quality, functional and elegant products, which are made using sustainable and renewable methods. We very much look forward to building upon the great past success of our Ryder Cup partnership as we embark on this next five-year chapter”.

Head of marketing at Ryder Cup Europe, Tom Johnson, added: “Ryder Cup Europe and Glenmuir have a long-standing association, and we are delighted to extend this partnership across the next three Ryder Cups, offering fans the chance to purchase high quality products from the Official Ryder Cup collection.”

Exclusive images and video contentis also available on Glenmuir’s Instagram account @glenmuir1891, using the hashtag #RyderCupReady.

www.glenmuir.com