Scottish golfwear brand Glenmuir, which also operates Sunderland of Scotland and MacWet Gloves, launched a new B2B online platform in January that will allow users to view live stock levels and replenishment dates; place orders 24/7 including orders with club embroidery; and order complimentary point of sale materials. The new platform can be found atÂ www.glenmuirpro.com

Â

Douglas Bryson, Glenmuir and Sunderland of Scotlandâ€™s customer service manager, commented: â€œWe all operate as a family here to jointly serve our customers and we believe this new platform will further enhance our trade customer service experience.”

Â

Glenmuir has also announced the introduction of its SS19 collectionÂ in the colour palettes of aqua, fuchsia and garnet. New items, available from February, include three double mercerised cotton polos and three performance polos for men, while for women there are additions to the Touch of Cashmere and knitwear collections, and an animal print and silver foil print have been added to the women’s collection.

Â

Â

Â