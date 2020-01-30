Glenmuir has announced the upcoming launch of its spring/summer 2020 collection with fresh new colours: Ascot blue, magenta and spring green.

Through its #GlenmuirCare campaign, the Scottish golf clothing brand will also focus on sustainable performance fabrics and natural fibres in its SS20 collection, which will be available online and in-store from February 2020.

This includes the brand’s seasonal knitwear for men and women, which is made from 100% pure combed cotton from renewable resources. Products made from its signature 100% extra-fine Italian Merino wool, Touch of Cashmere and 100% British Lambswool fabrics are also all natural, renewable and biodegradable, said Glenmuir, and will be available in the new SS20 colours.

New products include double mercerised cotton polo shirts made using a technical process that removes stray fibres from the cotton yarn and fabric, resulting in a silk-like handle, luxurious drape and outstanding colour retention, reported the brand. “When making performance products, Glenmuir’s factories also ensure all chemical discharge from dyeing and manufacturing processes go through a waste water treatment management system, which returns the discharge to its original water state before discharging back into the sea or river.”

Also new is the brand’s first golf dress, the g.Steffi, as well as the sleeveless g.Charles midlayer. The ladies’ midlayers g.Sabine and g.Madison will be available in the new SS20 shade magenta, with a new rose print in magenta and navy also to be introduced to the brand’s ladies’ trouser collection. The men’s seasonal g.Crieff and g.Oban, and classic styles g.Tarth, g.Larkin and g.Hamish will also now be available in the new SS20 colours.

Mikhel Ruia, managing director of Glenmuir, said: “As a family business, Glenmuir in its 130-year history have always and will always remain committed to respecting all of our stakeholders whether that be customers, suppliers, partners, colleagues, and the same goes for the environment.

“This ethos is at the heart of the Spring Summer 2020 collection producing high quality, functional and elegant products that are made using sustainable and renewable methods and craftsmanship. This on-going commitment to the environment will be the focus of our #GlenmuirCare campaign.”

