Fresh fashion

Roberto says the appeal of Roly‘s garments is down to how they design them. “We control every detail, we are on top of the entire production process, and that is evident in the garments that make up the collection. In addition, we have a very wide range of colours, sizes and styles, from summer to winter, work, sports, casual, urban and also, as we like fashion, every year we have some clothes that are a little surprising to give ideas and freshness to our clients‘ day-to-day work.”

The brand also opts for high quality, retail images of its styles. “The paper catalogue or the website must do justice to the quality of our garments,“ he says. “We would like everyone who sees our catalogue or visits our website to have a garment in their hands to touch and to discover its extraordinary price-quality ratio, but that is not possible, so we have to make every effort with photography.”

Gorfactory also offers a bespoke service under its Made to Order line. “Our catalogue is finite and textile options are infinite, so basically what we want is our client to know that, with a little planning, the options are endless and any garment they want can be produced,“ Roberto explains. “We have many clients that lead us to manufacturing for small and large multinational companies; we manufacture brands that would be surprising if it were known that they were Gorfactory products.” The company also provides uniforms for global companies in sectors ranging from catering to transport.