Fresh fashion

Roberto says the appeal of Rolyâ€˜s garments is down to how they design them. â€œWe control every detail, we are on top of the entire production process, and that is evident in the garments that make up the collection. In addition,Â we have a very wide range of colours, sizes and styles, from summer to winter, work, sports, casual, urban and also,Â as we like fashion, every year we have some clothes that are a little surprising to give ideas and freshness to our clientsâ€˜ day-to-day work.”

The brand also opts for high quality, retail images of its styles. â€œThe paper catalogue or the website must do justice to the quality of our garments,â€œ he says. â€œWe would like everyone who sees our catalogue or visits our website to have a garment in their hands to touch and to discover its extraordinary price-quality ratio, but that is not possible, so we have to make every effort with photography.”

Gorfactory also offers a bespoke service under its Made to Order line. â€œOur catalogue is finite and textile optionsÂ are infinite, so basically what we wantÂ is our client to know that, with a little planning, the options are endless and any garment they want can be produced,â€œ Roberto explains. â€œWe have many clients that lead us to manufacturing for small and large multinational companies; we manufacture brands that would be surprising if it were known that they were Gorfactory products.” The company also provides uniforms for global companies in sectors ranging from catering to transport.